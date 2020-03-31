WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) -- It's hard to open a restaurant under the best circumstances, but during a pandemic?
"Crazy ... Sounds like Ashley," said Greg Trammell.
His sister, Ashley Lister, just opened her own restaurant called Friends Cafe at 136 S. Main St. in Woodruff.
When Lister's old employer, New Friends Cafe, decided to close, she gathered up the crew and moved to the new spot.
"Every now and again I get like, 'I don't really know what I just did,'" Lister said.
Especially when Gov. Henry McMaster announced restaurants could only serve food to go.
"Even opening now like we were a little worried, but it was just something I guess we needed to do," she said.
Now they're taking orders on the phone. Luckily, her old regulars from new friends cafe are already placing orders.
"They've been excited," Lister said. "They've just been waiting patiently for us to be able to open up."
While it's an uncertain time, Lister is glad she can at least comfort her customers with a home cooked meal.
"If she sets her mind to it she's going to do it for sure," Trammell said.
"I know eventually it will be okay. We'll get through."
Friends cafe is open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
You can place an order by calling 864-756-2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.