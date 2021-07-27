JACKSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Jackson County Public School Board voted Tuesday night to require masks in schools for all K-12 students in the district as well as for school staff.
The vote came just after the CDC announced that it supports universal masking regardless of vaccination status.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more on the decision.
MORE NEWS: DHEC supports CDC recommendation for universal making indoors, department says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.