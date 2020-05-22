DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a celebration to honor a major milestone in the lives of seniors at James F. Byrnes High School. The senior parade brought excited students and families.
Certainly the second half the if the 2019-20 school was year was untraditional, but it is quickly coming to an end.
“It’s was fun being out here with the community to support us,” said one graduating senior.
“We are just so happy that the weather held out. We’re so happy that these children get the be celebrated and have an opportunity to share their success with the community,” said Cathy Tate, who’s step-son graduates this year.
Undoubtedly this has been a tough school year for man. It was one that required extra strength, resilience and determination.
“Well we just stuck together, been there for each other and tried to make it normal as possible,” said Libby Powell, who’s son is graduating this year.
“The future is unknown so always just go with the ride and see where it takes you,” Bradley Powell, a graduating senior.
But in order to get through the challenging times, something has to be done to help others succeed.
“I feel like people are being creative on what they can do. I think, hopefully, a few months from now we’ll be past all this and everything will get back to normal,” said Byron Duren, who’s daughter is graduating this year.
Graduation is scheduled for Thursday night, May 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Social distancing will be strictly enforced.
