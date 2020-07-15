GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A recent graduate of JL Mann High is hoping to send a strong message about wearing masks in hopes of saving lives and helping the community get back to normal, especially those hoping to go off to college this year.
He ran a mile with his mask on to prove that wearing a mask doesn't impact breathing and encourage others to spread this message by also taking on this #maskedmile social media challenge.
"It is very possible to go about your day today lives, even run a mile, with the mask on," says Madhav Bhat.
Hey everyone! I wanted to create a challenge called the #maskedmile. All it consists of is running a mile in a mask to prove that the mask doesn’t restrict your airflow and doesn’t have as large of an impact on your respiratory system as you think it does! I challenge everyone who sees this to run the challenge, whether it’s an easy run, all out, tempo, just any type of mile and post it on your story or as an Instagram post with the hashtag #maskedmile and let’s see how big this gets! Also enjoy the video with some commentary from Gabe and Thomas. Let’s do our part to end Coronavirus!
Madhav Bhat is an 18 year old Class of 2020 graduate and he says he knows that because he tested the theory himself.
He hit the track in a mask to show others that breathing in a mask isn't as challenging as you might think.
Bhat says, "it’s not about the people who are healthy, it is about the people who cannot fight for themselves who have immunocompromised systems and who need to be protected."
He believes in the medical professionals who say that these masks will help slow the spread of COVID-19. He hopes more young people will help spread this message by running a mile with their mask on.
"I know people are going to say the chances of dying of that is even lower. Why do people have to die at all?," asks Bhat, "people my age especially think they are invincible saying that you know if I get coronavirus there’s no chance that I will die."
He hopes for the sake of continuing his education in the fall... That people will follow his lead.
"To show that if I can run a while while wearing a mask, you can wear it to the grocery store," says Bhat.
He urges, "For all the people who are my age, if you want to go back to college and lived a full college experience, please wear a mask.
So if you accept this challenge, he hopes you'll post it with the #maskedmile.
