GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) JL Mann Principal Mayfield informed his faculty and staff that he has tested positive for COVID-19, and on his way to recovery.
In a letter, Mayfield said he had not been physically at work since March 19, and started to develop symptoms on March 23. Since then, he said he hasn't been around anyone other than his family members.
April 4 was the first time Mayfield said he was fever-free since he developed symptoms - the first time in 11 days.
"Thank you to everyone who has sent me well wishes over the past two weeks. I definitely feel better today and am looking forward to getting back to normal," Mayfield said.
When he recovers, the principal says he plans to contact the Blood Connection and see if they want his plasma.
