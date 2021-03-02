GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dr. Emmanuel Sarmiento says the new Johnson and Johnson, or Janssen vaccine, is very effective, and that you cannot get COVID-19 from it.
“They get the genetic material from corona, or SARS-COV-2, which creates a spike – it’s a DNA genome – and they inject it into a live common cold virus called adenovirus,” Sarmiento explained.
He says this means the vaccine has no live COVID virus in it, just a protein from the COVID virus designed to give your immune system a better response to the whole thing.
“It creates an antibody production against that spike that causes infection," said Sarmiento.
DHEC says that the Janssen vaccine, which is a single shot as opposed to 2 doses, is also shown to be 85% effective at preventing severe illness from COVID-19. This means less people in hospitals and less deaths.
Moreover, medical professionals say this vaccine has shown the ability to give complete protection from Covid-related severe illness and death after 28 days of getting vaccinated.
“The Johnson and Johnson is supposed to arrive either Friday or Saturday,” said Governor Henry McMaster of the doses South Carolina will be getting during the week of March 1st.
DHEC says South Carolina will get around 41,000 doses in its first shipment. Governor McMaster says they are hoping all who want the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will have the ability to get it very soon. The state says it is onboarding new providers to help with distribution.
“Sometime in March, we should have plenty of vaccine," McMaster said. “We won’t have enough for everybody, but we will be getting a lot closer."
Finally, Dr. Sarmiento says that the best part is that there aren’t really any new side effects with the Janssen vaccine other than the ones that are already known to present with Pfizer and Moderna’s doses.
And with this vaccine, those side effects, he says, are even less pronounced.
“The adverse effects are lesser," Dr. Sarmiento said. “People have lesser fever, lesser pain, lesser body chills, body malaise. And also, the allergic reaction, which is very important to me as an allergist, is lesser," he said.
