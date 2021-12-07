COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Another federal judge has sided with South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson by blocking a vaccine requirement for federal contractors.
This is the third time courts have agreed with Wilson and blocked vaccine mandates imposed by the Biden Administration.
Judge Stan Baker in the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Georgia (Augusta) issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday against enforcing the vaccine mandate.
“Abuse of power by the Biden administration has been stopped cold again. The rule of law has prevailed, and liberty is protected. When the President oversteps his authority, the law is thankfully there to halt his misuse of power,” said Wilson.
Their lawsuit argues that the Biden administration’s mandate is unconstitutional because it violates the Tenth Amendment, which reserves to the states and the people the powers that are not delegated by the Constitution to the federal government.
They also argue it’s unconstitutional because only Congress has the power to make rules, not the president. The mandate also violates the federal Procurement Act, the Administrative Procedures Act, and the federal Spending Clause.
