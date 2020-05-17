DARLINGTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - NASCAR is back, and so is Kevin Harvick.
Harvick (#4) pulled away with the checkered flag during The Real Heroes 400 in Darlington, the first NASCAR race since COVID-19 shut down the sporting world.
The racing league noted today's win marks Harvick's 50th NASCAR Cup Series victory.
That's 5️⃣0️⃣ for @KevinHarvick! Retweet to congratulate the driver of the No. 4 on his 50th NASCAR Cup Series victory! pic.twitter.com/CPWKDRs022— NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 17, 2020
