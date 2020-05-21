LAKE HARTWELL, Ga. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says officials at Lake Hartwell have closed all boat access at the Singing Pines Recreation Area due to repeated trespassing of the nearby day-use area, along with other public safety issues along the park entrance road and the boat ramp parking area.
According to officials, some citizens ignored locked gates, signage, and communications that the Singing Pines Day-Use Area is closed, and that people violated social distancing guidelines designed to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Additionally, citizens weren't parking right, which posed safety concerns. Officials say cars parked along the entrance road and within the open boat ramp parking area blocked entrance and exit in the area, particularly EMS response to an emergency.
To that end, Lake Hartwell leaders have now placed barriers closer to U.S. Highway 29 to extend the closed perimeter, denying access to the ramp. The ramp was already closed earlier in the week because of high water conditions.
There are still 32 other Corps of Engineers boat ramps open on the lake, and campgrounds have reopened as of May 18. Day-use areas like Singing Pines are still closed, however, and it's not known when they and swim beaches will re-open.
“While many things are changing, the Corps wants everyone to understand that we keep our commitment to public safety and the safety of our employees, volunteers, and contractors first,” Aaron Wahus, Hartwell operations project manager, said. “We must insist all visitors comply with current closures of all Corps day-use areas. We look forward to reopening all closed parks and return to providing the great recreation opportunities the public expects at Hartwell Lake!”
Get more details on open ramps at this link.
