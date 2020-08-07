WASHINGTON (AP) -- A last-ditch effort by Democrats to revive collapsing Capitol Hill talks on vital COVID-19 rescue money have ended in disappointment. That makes it increasingly likely that Washington gridlock will mean more hardship for millions of people who are losing enhanced jobless benefits and further damage for an economy pummeled by the still-raging coronavirus.
Deadlocks on aid to states and local governments and renewing supplemental unemployment benefits are blocking the way to agreement. Republicans say President Donald Trump will now at least issue executive orders on home evictions as many jobless Americans have difficulty making rent or mortgage payments.
