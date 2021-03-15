LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -- About 250 teachers and staff with the Laurens 55 School District will begin the COVID-19 vaccination process today.
The district is hosting two clinics. Prisma is hosting the first today from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at The Ridge. Self Regional will host the second this Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at 22580 Highway 76 East, Suite 300.
"They both reached out and they're right here in our backyard -- both of them," said Jody Penland, assistant superintendent for Laurens 55. "It's really been nice that they're really concerned and really focused on being able to provide what our community needs and helping our school systems as well as they have."
Penland said another 100 employees are registered for Saturday's clinic and 100 more have already been vaccinated.
