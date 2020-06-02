LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Election Commission is making changes to your voting experience to make sure you feel safe getting out to vote.
This is a statewide effort coordinated by the State Election Commission (SEC).
There are new COVID 19 precautions that poll workers have been trained on.
They will be handing out these swabs so that you don't have to touch the screens to vote.
The director of the election office says that people see them and get nervous, because they look like the swabs from the test. It's just one of the changes you'll see.
The statewide primary election is just a week away. Absentee voting is underway right now so some voters have already seen some of the changes that have been made as a COVID 19 safety precaution.
It's already been a very large turnout.
Lynne West, director, says, "I’m optimistic that here in Laurens County because we’ve had five times the applications by mail as we have ever had so I’m wondering if people are voting by mail or if there is a huge interest in this election, but we are trying our hardest to keep our voters safe."
Sneeze guards, pens being sanitized in between each use, and swabs that will be used to touch the polling screens.
With all the changes, Laurens County Voter Registration and Elections director Lynne West says they are asking for patience since they have to do things differently.
West believes, "they will understand if the lines are a little bit longer because they will appear longer just because of social distancing."
There are a few things you can do to help make election day go smoothly.
"We just hope that the voters will be patient and hopefully they can bring their own PPE, we would love for them to bring their own pen for example if they would like to because that would be helpful and of course wear a mask," says West.
