LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Social distancing and coronavirus is the trending topic that’s consumed many around the world. However, for some in Laurens, a beaming reminder is on display for all to see.
Several front yards across the area have planted lighted crosses as a reminder for Easter. An idea that would raise questions in the midst of a pandemic.
“What could we do that could really help the community,” said Keith Belsom.
He’s a member is First Baptist Church of Laurens. He says the thought came from his Sunday school class. Since members won’t be able to gather for Easter, putting crosses in their front yards is a way to commemorate the sacred holiday.
“God has all the answers, he’s in control; these are really tough times right now with people possibly losing their jobs, their health — everything that’s going on with the COVID-19,” he said.
Keith’s wife, Dianne Belsom, started the Facebook group - Lighted Crosses for Easter - three days ago. Now, it’s 25 members short of 2,000.
“[People] around the community are putting up crosses, and taking pictures of it and posting it in the group. It’s really fun to just scroll through and see,” said Dianne.
The popularity of the group has even spanned southeastern states.
“Just to know that it’s impacting the community in a positive way, I think it’s giving other people hope,” she said.
For the Belsom family, like many families, Easter is all about the resurrection of Christ and spending time with family.
“We’ll certainly what we’ll do is join the church for Easter service via social media, and also we’re going to drive around the night before and look at all the lit crosses,” said Keith.
