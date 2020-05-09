LAVONIA, Ga. (FOX Carolina) - Lavonia mayor Courtney Umbehant says that city hall is remaining closed until after Memorial Day. But other businesses like restaurants, salons, and barber shops are accelerating amidst the pandemic.
He says some still have not opened, because of restrictions imposed by the state, but they are poised to open soon.
Owner like Bob Towes say they have been making good money with takeout, but they know there is an appetite to reopen soon. Towes owns 211 Main downtown, and says they are just trying to make sure they do it safely first.
"We're going to take every precaution that's been advised of us, as far as social distancing, wearing a mask," Towes told FOX Carolina. "We're going to have to ease into it. It's not going to happen overnight; they're not all going to come rushing back in."
"We've got to learn how to function and live life with the social distancing guidelines and other things," said Umbehant.
Both Umbehant and Towes say that as far as seeing people come in from out of state, they know that it’s happening, but that it’s not as significant a jump as you may think. They do acknowledge they have customers who come over for things like food, but the mayor says the barbershops and salons have enough to deal with in taking care of the locals and maintaining capacity restrictions.
