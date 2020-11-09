LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) Superintendent, Dr. Ameca Thomas, announced the next phase of face-to-face learning for students.
According to Dr. Thomas, the school district is planning to phase-in eighth graders and eleventh graders for more face-to-face learning start Nov. 16. These students will join the sixth and twelfth grade students attending four days each week while continuing with eLearning on Wednesdays.
The school district said seventh, ninth, and tenth grade students will continue to operate on a hybrid schedule until additional materials arrive to make full face-to-face five day per week classes possible for all students.
Thomas said in a news release, “We are hopeful that on November 30, 2020, we will have received all of the Plexiglas needed to do our last phase-in. Our knowledge and understanding of the pandemic continues to evolve and we will continue to update protocols and plans appropriately as more information becomes available.”
