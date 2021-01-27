LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) will return to face-to-face learning on Feb. 1.
According to LCSD 55, the school district wants to begin the second semester with students and staff no campus despite the county being in the high risk category for the spread of COVID-19.
This change does not affect students enrolled in the Laurens County Virtual Academy.
Dr. Ameca C. Thomas, LCSD 55 Superintendent, said in a news release, “We will continue to work with local and county officials to help mitigate the impact of this pandemic on our community. By extending eLearning throughout the month of January, we believe we have done everything we can to reduce the potential for cases in our schools. Now it is time for us to try to bring back a degree of normalcy for our children and our school communities.”
District officials said they will continue to monitor data and consult with local and state officials.
