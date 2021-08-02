LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Man wanted for carjacking incident and wanted in multiple areas has been charged in Laurens County, according to deputies.
According to the sheriff's office, Steven Carlos Aguilar was wanted for a carjacking incident that happened on July 27. After a pursuit, Agular was taken into custody and a rifle and large amount of meth was found.
Deputies said Aguilar is being held at the Johnson Detention Center where he has been charged with the following:
- Carjacking
- Failure to stop for blue light
- Trafficking in meth
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
- Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
- Resisting arrest
Madeline Jean Williams was also taken into custody and charged with trafficking in meth, failure to stop for blue light and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
