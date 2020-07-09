COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Leaders planning for the South Carolina State Fair are still deliberating about how they want the fair to be executed in the fall, presuming it still can go on amidst the spread of COVID-19.
We reached out to fair organizers on Thursday and received a response from general manager Nancy Smith. She says much is still up in the air for the festivities slated for October 14-25, but are monitoring developments with the virus.
"During these times and as champions of positive change and a better tomorrow, we are dedicated to using our fair facilities and resources to support and serve those affected by COVID-19. In conjunction with DHEC and Kroger, the SC State Fairgrounds has served as a COVID-19 testing site for several days. We are working with other entities to provide additional COVID-19 testing days," Smith said.
Smith encouraged faithful fair visitors to stay tuned to their website for updates.
Full statement from Smith follows:
Understandably, the current public health situation has generated many questions about the status of the 2020 South Carolina State Fair. Rest assured, there is no higher priority than the safety of our loyal fair guests, partners, participants and community. Their safety and well-being always comes first. We are and will continue to closely monitor the directives of local and national health agencies to determine the best course of action for the health and well-being of our fair community at large.
We know there are many uncertainties and questions about how our current situation will evolve and if it will impact the fair. We also know many folks have already dedicated much time and energy to this year’s celebration. These are indeed difficult times and, with these things in mind, the fair staff has spent countless hours evaluating every department and aspect of the fair to determine how COVID-19 would impact our great tradition.
We will make an informed decision about whether or not to hold the fair as scheduled (October 14-25), based on what’s best for the health and safety of our community. Stay tuned for updates at scstatefair.org.
During these times and as champions of positive change and a better tomorrow, we are dedicated to using our fair facilities and resources to support and serve those affected by COVID-19. In conjunction with DHEC and Kroger, the SC State Fairgrounds has served as a COVID-19 testing site for several days. We are working with other entities to provide additional COVID-19 testing days.
We are grateful for your patience and support as we assess what is possible and work through these challenging times together. We encourage you to check our website, scstatefair.org, frequently for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.