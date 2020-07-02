LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Concerns swirling around COVID-19 have put some plans for the 4th of July on hold, and now the town of Liberty said they are canceling their plans for an Independence Day shindig.
Last year, 5,000 people took in the celebration, and mayor Brian Petersen said the town had hoped this year's turnout would be even bigger.
Petersen said on Thursday that the event had been canceled out of concern for public health. However, the fireworks show will still go on.
The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. and people are asks to maintain social distancing guidelines while enjoying it.
"We will make sure that the right thing is being done to protect our citizens here,” Petersen said.
