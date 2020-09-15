GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Limestone officials announced the university is pausing current organized athletic practices and temporarily closing athletic facilities because of the latest COVID-19 test results.
Limestone officials said the number of positive test results moved above the baseline after Labor Day weekend, and that activated the university’s protocol to follow recommended guidelines and pause athletic practices until the percentage of cases is reduced.
“Our primary concern here at Limestone will always be safety and well-being of our students, coaches, staff, and the broader community,” said Limestone President Dr. Darrell Parker in a news release. “Temporarily eliminating athletic facility usage and practice contacts will further minimize exposure to COVID-19. By pausing athletics, we expect a decrease in positive test results, which in turn will reduce the number of students quarantined through contact tracing.”
Parker added that, thus far, Limestone’s contact tracing protocol has indicated that the coronavirus has not been spread through classroom interactions.
Limestone officials said early August that its traditional fall athletic seasons were being postponed until the spring of 2021. Limestone anticipates competing for South Atlantic Conference championships in each of those sports next semester.
Officials said the campus will continue to follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended social distancing guidelines, and there is currently no consideration of moving classes entirely online. Face-to-face classroom instruction will continue, as well as residential life and other activities on campus.
The university did not mention when it will resume regular practices and reopen athletic facilities.
