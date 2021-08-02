Lindsey Graham said he'd 'go to war' to defend Chick-fil-A in Notre Dame culture war clash

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Senator Lindsey Graham said he’s tested positive for the coronavirus even after being vaccinated.

“I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning, said Graham. “I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days.”

Graham went on to say he’s happy get got the vaccine because if he hadn’t, he “would not feel as well as I do now.”

Graham said he will now quarantine for 10 days.

