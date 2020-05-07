Moe's Southwest Grill logo

SPARTANBRUG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local Moe's Southwest Grill franchisee is joining in a partnership to feed families in need.

Moe's Southwest Grill says it's location on Dorman Centre in Spartanburg is teaming up with Family Promise to provide food based on customer purchases. For every $30 Taco Kit purchased, Moe's will donate a kit to Family Promise, a national organization helping families facing homelessness or crisis with shelter, food, and resources.

“The impact of COVID-19 has created financial hardship for many families and Family Promise has seen a significant increase of those needing assistance during this time,” said Mark Monroe, local franchisee. “At Moe’s, supporting our local communities has always been important to us so we are grateful for the opportunity to do our part by expecting to feed more than 4,000 families in May.”

The Taco Kits can be delivered or picked up to-go or curbside. They're also available at other participating locations in the Greenville area from May 4 through May 31.

The kit serves 4-6 people and includes 12 soft flour tortillas, your choice of two proteins, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, rice, beans, sour cream, and a bowl of queso.

