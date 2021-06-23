MACON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The state of emergency in Macon County, North Carolina for the COVID-19 pandemic has been terminated, according to a release from Macon County Emergency Management.
The release says that the state of emergency was terminated due to a decrease in COVID-19 diagnoses and readily available vaccines.
Macon County Emergency Management is still encouraging the public to follow heath and safety guidelines through this summer and into fall.
