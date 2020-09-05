Piedmont, SC (FOX Carolina) — Halloween is right around the corner and an Upstate haunted attraction is getting ready to open for their 10th year, but with new safety measures and more scares, the owner says this year is unlike any other.
“At Madworld we’re always about changing things up. You’re never going to see a year that’s the same as the previous year but this year we’ve taken it many levels up,” Joseph Thompson, co-owner of Madworld said.
Thompson said not opening was never an option, but they’ve put new safety measures in place, while bringing more scares than ever before.
“We believe people are sick and tired of sitting at home and not doing anything. People want to get out. They want to have fun and Madworld is going to deliver on that. We’re going to give them an amazing, fun, entertaining time, but also a safe time,” Thompson said.
Madworld will be screening all staff and actors and taking their temperatures each day. The actors will still be there for the scares but Thompson said they’re not allowed to touch guests, with or without a pandemic.
Thompson said masks are optional, but encouraged in certain areas of the attraction.
“We leave that up to the individual to decide. If they want to wear a mask, wear one. If they don’t, don’t wear one. We do provide masks if someone doesn’t have a mask and they want to wear one,” Thompson said.
They’re also encouraging social distancing between groups while standing in line and
can reduce capacity if needed.
"With Madworld people are moving thorougout their experience constantly instead of staying in one place for a long period of time shoulder-to-shoulder. That really helps us in the middle of all this,” Thompson said.
Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the Madworld attraction and disinfecting will take place each night.
Madworld opens Friday, September 11. They’re open select dates through November 7.
Tickets start at $25 for kids and $30 for adults.
