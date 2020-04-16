LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More companies are stepping up to produce face masks, more than ever, to help healthcare worker remain safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. One major company with a facility in Laurens has is following suit.
This is a big shift for Jostens. They normally produce school graduation paraphernalia.
It's a call that was answered at a critical time. The company has taken great pride in this manufacturing duty.
The Laurens facility received a call from an area hospital who was in dire need of face masks, which lead to the shift.
“We started sampling here and making our prototypes, shared some pictures with the upper management team and we were fully embraced. We immediately started,” said Nicole Voropaeff, Laurens facility management. "I have never seen them so excited to work on anything."
“We’ve have about 500 masks we’ve distributed thus far,” said Duke Walker, upper management at Jostens.
This location is mainly a distribution sight for the company, with some sewing done in house. Upper management tells FOX Carolina they are producing over 8,000 masks a week.
“As you turn on any news channel, you can see that so many people are in need of personal protective equipment,” said John Bibeault, management.
For high school seniors concerned about sacred moments becoming distant thoughts or dreams, they can still celebrate responsibly.
“We’re going to be able to deliver cap and gowns to our students. That’s the commitment and that’s the commitment that we’ll keep,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.