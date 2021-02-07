GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health says many of their COVID-19 vaccination sites in the Upstate will start opening at noon one day per week on Monday, Feb. 8.
The announcement from Prisma was made via news release Sunday. The health system says the schedule changes acts as a buffer against possible delays in the sites' weekly vaccine delivery, distributed by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Prisma says people who already had appointments for Monday were notified by robo-call and asked to reschedule.
A later email from spokesperson Sandy Dees provided another point of clarification: Dees says the late start only affects vaccinations on Mondays at most Prisma sites in the Upstate. Dees said most sites will open at their normal times during the other days of the week. This link offers more details.
“We want to make sure we have the shots ready to go into arms when we open our doors,” said Dr. Saria Saccocio, Prisma Health’s chief ambulatory medical officer and co-lead of its vaccine task force.
Locations opening at noon in the Upstate include the mass vaccination site in Greenville and sites at Baptist Easley Hospital, Oconee Memorial Hospital, and the community partnership site at The Ridge in Laurens County. Additionally, the Greer Memorial Hospital site will be open Tuesday through Saturday starting the week of Feb. 8, and the site at Hillcrest Hospital will be open Tuesday and Thursday.
Prisma notes these sites administer Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. You're asked to bring a valid ID like a driver's license or passport, along with your insurance card.
Check online for real-time updates on vaccine availability, and if you need help scheduling an appointment call 833-277-4762. You can also register for an appointment using MyChart online.
