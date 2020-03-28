(FOX Carolina) -- The Department of Health and Environmental Control has released a map showing the number of COVID-19 cases by county on Thursday, March 26th.
Charleston has the majority of cases, according to DHEC. Some counties have as few as one or two cases.
The full list and map can be viewed here.
MORE NEWS - Social Security closing all local offices to public for in-person services starting March 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.