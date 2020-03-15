MARS HILL, NC (FOX Carolina) Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mars Hill University says its students will return from Spring Break to online instruction.
Beginning March 23, the university says that for at least two weeks, classes will be conducted online or remotely. A decision for how classes will go on will be made on or before April 3.
The physical campus will be closed at least through April 3 as well. A few offices will remain open, but most will not be staffed in-person.
School officials say the temporary move applies to all classes at the main Mars Hill campus, as well as the Asheville Center for Adult and Graduate Studies.
As of Sunday, March 15, there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus at the university.
Stay up to date on the university's decisions here.
