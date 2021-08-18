GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Masks/face coverings are now mandatory for anyone at Greenville Technical College.
Masks/face coverings are required whether you’re vaccinated or unvaccinated, according to the college.
“The South Carolina Supreme Court has given us flexibility to determine the right course of action at the college and with contagious variants continuing to emerge, masks are needed now to ensure that teaching and learning can take place safely,” the college said in a release.
Vaccinations are strongly encouraged, but not required, according to the college.
