MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Mauldin City Council decided to discuss a possible mask ordinance at their Monday night meeting.
The draft of the ordinance would require individuals to wear face coverings in certain circumstances.
This is being presented following a request from Councilor Taft Matney.
The ordinance would apply to patrons of grocery stores and pharmacies, since these stores sell essential goods.
The business shall not have responsibility for enforcing this requirement, but shall post conspicuous signage at all entrances, informing its patrons of the requirements.
The draft ordinance also says that all retail stores, salons, beauty shops, barber shops, grocery stores, and pharmacies in the city would require employees to wear a face masks at all times with interaction of the public.
During the meeting, the council voted 3 to 3, meaning the ordinance failed.
