MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A local music store is stepping up to sanitize school instruments.
When you think of ways the coronavirus can potentially spread, musical instruments are probably not the first thing that comes to mind, but experts say musicians should take extra steps to keep their instruments clean.
“What people don’t realize is that even though schools are closed, children still have work to do and that includes band or strings work,” owner of Musical Innovations, Tracy Leenman said, “That means that these instruments which often get shared by students have to get sanitized every time the child plays.”
The reason, Leenman said, is because some instruments like brass and woodwinds can harbor bacteria.
“Children are breathing into them so there is, shall we say, spit in them. There’s condensation in them and the best thing for germs, and the worst thing for us, is dark, moist and warm. That’s exactly what the inside of an instrument is,” Leenman said.
According to the World Health Organization, the coronavirus can spread through droplets of saliva, but Leenman said instruments are perfectly safe when they’re sanitized.
“They should be one-hundred percent reassured that if it’s cleaned out properly, they’re one-hundred percent safe,” Leenman said.
Leenman’s shop sells instruments offers lessons and makes repairs, but recently the biggest request is cleaning instruments.
“We have sent a trailer and a truck and we’re picking up instruments at schools all around the state, bringing them in here to sanitize them, clean them and make sure they’re properly fit for these children to play so they don’t spread the virus,” Leenman said.
Musical Innovations is located on Tanner Road. The store is still open and also offering curbside cleaning and repairs.
