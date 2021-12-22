Mayor Keisha Bottoms made the announcement.

ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) - The city of Atlanta's mayor, Keisha Bottoms, has reinstated an executive order to reinstate masks to be worn while indoors.

The city of Atlanta said the mask mandate comes in response to the rising number of Covid-19 infections and impact of the Omicron variant.

The city will also move back to the Yellow Zone, according to the mayor.

MORE NEWS: Christmas decorations stolen from front yards In Simpsonville

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.