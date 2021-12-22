ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) - The city of Atlanta's mayor, Keisha Bottoms, has reinstated an executive order to reinstate masks to be worn while indoors.
The city of Atlanta said the mask mandate comes in response to the rising number of Covid-19 infections and impact of the Omicron variant.
The city will also move back to the Yellow Zone, according to the mayor.
