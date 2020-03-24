(FOX Carolina) With many restaurants having to turn to to-go, drive-thru and delivery services amid the coronavirus outbreak, there's been some concern as to how truckers will be able to get food along their journeys.
Monday, McDonald's announced an easy way for truckers to get their food without having to worry about not fitting through the drive-thru.
They recommend the following steps:
- Use McDonald’s Mobile Order & Pay app, when you arrive at the restaurant
- Select Curbside Service and walk to the designated Trucker curbside sign on the sidewalk outside our designated door
- Complete your order by entering the appropriate Trucker curbside number and we’ll bring your order to you at the designated door as soon as it’s ready!
"Thank you again for all you’re doing during this uncertain time," Senior Vice President of Operations Bill Garrett said. "Know that we’re doing everything we can to be there for you as long as we can. We’re in this together."
Drivers can download the app via Apple iTunes or the Android Play Store.
