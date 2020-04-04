Generic North Carolina Coronavirus Numbers
FOX Carolina

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) As cases of coronavirus in North Carolina continue to rise, McDowell County health officials reported the county's ninth case. 

The McDowell County Health Department said they were notified of the ninth case Saturday, April 4. They say the person is in isolation. 

As of April 4, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,402 COVID-19 cases in the state, with 24 deaths. 

Nearly 39,000 tests have been completed via North Carolina state laboratories.

Stay up to date with coronavirus numbers in North Carolina here.  

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.