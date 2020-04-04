MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) As cases of coronavirus in North Carolina continue to rise, McDowell County health officials reported the county's ninth case.
The McDowell County Health Department said they were notified of the ninth case Saturday, April 4. They say the person is in isolation.
As of April 4, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,402 COVID-19 cases in the state, with 24 deaths.
Nearly 39,000 tests have been completed via North Carolina state laboratories.
Stay up to date with coronavirus numbers in North Carolina here.
