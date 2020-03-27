McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Health Department says they've learned from the North Carolina State Lab confirms two additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.
In an update sent out Friday, leaders say the two cases are linked to an out-of-state traveler, who made contact with the two people now involved. Those two are now in isoladtion.
County leaders say public health staff have already started an investigation and are figuring out close contacts to contain the spread of the disease.
Public health leaders remind residents to take the following actions during the spread of the virus:
• Stay home as much as possible
• Especially stay home when sick
• Avoid contact with persons you know are sick
• Cover your cough (cough into the crook of your elbow; or use a tissue and throw in trash)
• Practice good hand hygiene (wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing)
• If you do not have access to soap and water use a hand sanitizer that is at least 60 percent alcohol
• Routinely clean frequently touched surfaces with household cleaners
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.