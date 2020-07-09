COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina governor Henry McMaster is allocating a portion of dollars from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER Fund) to the state's eight historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
The allocation of more than $2.4 million in funds came from the recommendation from the accelerateSC task force, and McMaster says the investment will be used to support online instruction at the institutions by upgrading hardware, along with purchasing software, eLearning resources, and digital textbooks.
“I am pleased to announce this investment in our HBCUs,” said McMaster. “This spring when learning went from in-person to online, the faculty and students at our HBCUs faced significant technology challenges. These funds will be used to upgrade the capabilities of these institutions to serve students with online learning.”
Each HBCU's allocation was based on the formula by which federal funds authorized under the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) were dispersed. This formula includes criteria for overall student enrollment at each institution and the percentage of Pell Grant recipients enrolled at each institution.
Here's a breakdown of the funds:
|Institution
|Dollars allocated
|SC State Univ.
|$632,397
|Denmark Technical
|$119,174
|Allen Univ.
|$217,527
|Benedict Univ.
|$547,539
|Claflin Univ.
|$546,023
|Clinton College
|$53,493
|Morris College
|$166,048
|Voorhees College
|$141,195
|TOTAL:
|$2,423,396
As a condition of receiving these funds, each institution will provide to the Office of the Governor a report detailing the expenditure of funds and the outcomes achieved.
The GEER funds are federal funds awarded to each governor through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law by Pres. Trump on March 27, 2020. These funds can be allocated to both school districts and higher education institutions that are “most significantly impacted by coronavirus” and to education-related entities that the governor deems essential.
Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, President & CEO of Benedict College and member of accelerateSC, made the original request for GEER funds to be allocated to the state’s HBCUs.
