COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Governor Henry McMaster said Tuesday he was frustrated by the pace that vaccines were being administered in South Carolina.
“We are frustrated, and we are determined to eliminate the bottlenecks that are slowing this down,” McMaster said.
Currently, DHEC is working to vaccinate people eligible in group 1A. McMaster said he wants anyone in that group who wants the vaccine to sign up for their first shots by January 15.
If not, the governor likened the distribution to boarding an airline. “We’re going to call the next row and people in those earlier rows will have to get in line with the rest.”
To people in group 1A who want a vaccine and have not yet signed up to receive it, McMaster said, "let's get moving."
“This has taken longer than we wanted, but we are speeding it up right now,” the governor said, promising to issue executive orders and take other action if needed.
McMaster said he is also pushing for people in group 1B to be able to sign up for their shots earlier if possible.
While the pace of the vaccination was not moving as quickly as the governor would like, he said South Carolina is still much better off than some other states, noting that South Carolina did not have to slash budgets or eliminate other services to begin its vaccine rollout.
“I will do whatever is necessary to keep our team together, and working at maximum efficiency and speed to get that vaccine out,” the governor promised.
MORE NEWS: McMaster allocates $19.9 million in GEER funding to DSS, technical schools, & early childhood learning programs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.