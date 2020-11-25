COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gov. Henry McMaster has now given the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control authority to implement its COVID-19 school testing program.
Executive Order 2020-73, signed Wednesday, authorizes DHEC to implement the voluntary testing program at all public schools in the state. Parents and guardians will need to sign off on allowing their child to be tested, and DHEC will need to provide a standardized form to be signed. McMaster says this testing initiative will help keep children at school, which amidst the pandemic has been a rallying cry for working parents.
“Right now, too many South Carolina parents are having to choose between their jobs and their children because they aren’t being given an option to send their children to school for in-person instruction,” said McMaster. “School districts throughout our state have shown that we can safely educate our children in the classroom, and these tests will give students, teachers, and faculty members another layer of defense against the COVID-19 virus.”
The governor's offices says 220,000 Abbott BinaxNOW tests have been allocated for the program, allowing each participating district to initially get enough tests to account for 10% of their staff and student body population. Tests are available for symptomatic students, teachers, and other staff, and are expected to provide results within 15 minutes.
Distribution of the tests are slated to happen next week, but districts will need time to distribute the tests and train staff on how to administer them.
