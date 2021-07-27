GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Governor Henry McMaster has responded to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask guidance proposal.
The CDC updated their mask guidance for students and school staff Tuesday, urging them to wear a mask when they head back to school. Also, for people who are fully vaccinated, they say to still wear a mask where there are high transmission rates.
McMaster said state law prohibits school administrators from requiring students to ear masks and that “the General Assembly agreed with me and that decision is now left up to the parents.”
McMaster said while the Delta Variant poses a real threat to South Carolinians, he said shutting down the state, closing schools and mandating masks isn’t the answer and personal responsibility is.
However, he did say the vaccine works and if you haven’t decided whether you want to get the shot, you should talk with your doctors and loved ones and consider all your options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.