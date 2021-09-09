GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Governor Henry McMaster responded Thursday after President Joe Biden announced that employers with more than 100 workers are required to be vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 each week.
“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats,” said McMaster. “They have declared war against capitalism, thumbed their noses at the Constitution and empowered our enemies abroad. Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.”
The move by Biden will affect about 80 million Americans.
The Republican National Convention also released a statement after Biden’s announcement, saying his speech was an unconstitutional, un-American federal overreach.
“Joe Biden promised to shut down the virus – he failed. Biden promised he would not force mandates on Americans – he lied. Biden is forcing an unconstitutional, un-American federal decree on businesses and families. His agenda is all about power, all about control, and meant to divide us.”
Later, the RNC released another statement saying they plan to sue the Biden administration on their unconstitutional mandate:
“Joe Biden told Americans when he was elected that he would not impose vaccine mandates. He lied. Now small businesses, workers, and families across the country will pay the price. Like many Americans, I am pro-vaccine and anti-mandate. Many small businesses and workers do not have the money or legal resources to fight Biden’s unconstitutional actions and authoritarian decrees, but when his decree goes into effect, the RNC will sue the administration to protect Americans and their liberties.”
Hospitals also responded to President Biden's announcement and seem to agree with their commitment to complying with federal requirements. Bon Secours St. Francis - Greenville released the following statement:
"Bon Secours is committed to the health and well-being of our patients, associates and communities. We will continue to make decisions based on the needs of the communities we serve, in compliance with any local, state and federal requirements. Now and always, our associates’ health and safety are our top priority as they care for our communities."
Prisma Health released this statement:
“At Prisma Health, nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our patients and the members of our team. Throughout the pandemic, we have encouraged COVID-19 vaccination for everyone who is eligible, and we continue to do so.
Prisma Health is committed to complying with all federal requirements, including those that were recently announced. We are working to understand the full scope of these new requirements and will be implementing the appropriate protocols for compliance as necessary.”
Biden will also sign an executive order requiring vaccination for all employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government. No testing opt-out is expected to be included for the executive branch requirement.
MORE NEWS: Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
(1) comment
There's a lot of us that will fight with you Governor McMaster. Don't back down.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.