Virus Outbreak-ACLU Lawsuit

In this Aug. 9, 2021, photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster talks about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. The ACLU, representing parents of children with disabilities and disability rights groups, filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 against a South Carolina law that bans school districts from imposing mask mandates, arguing that the ban effectively excludes vulnerable students from public schools. Gov. McMaster has said parents should have the choice of whether or not children should wear masks in schools. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, file)

 Jeffrey Collins

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Governor Henry McMaster responded Thursday after President Joe Biden announced that employers with more than 100 workers are required to be vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 each week.

“The American Dream has turned into a nightmare under President Biden and the radical Democrats,” said McMaster. “They have declared war against capitalism, thumbed their noses at the Constitution and empowered our enemies abroad. Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.”

The move by Biden will affect about 80 million Americans.

The Republican National Convention also released a statement after Biden’s announcement, saying his speech was an unconstitutional, un-American federal overreach.

“Joe Biden promised to shut down the virus – he failed. Biden promised he would not force mandates on Americans – he lied. Biden is forcing an unconstitutional, un-American federal decree on businesses and families. His agenda is all about power, all about control, and meant to divide us.”

Biden will also sign an executive order requiring vaccination for all employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government. No testing opt-out is expected to be included for the executive branch requirement.

MORE NEWS: Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Alan
Alan

There's a lot of us that will fight with you Governor McMaster. Don't back down.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.