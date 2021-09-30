Virus Outbreak-ACLU Lawsuit

In this Aug. 9, 2021, photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster talks about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. The ACLU, representing parents of children with disabilities and disability rights groups, filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 against a South Carolina law that bans school districts from imposing mask mandates, arguing that the ban effectively excludes vulnerable students from public schools. Gov. McMaster has said parents should have the choice of whether or not children should wear masks in schools. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, file)

 Jeffrey Collins

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson have appealed the U.S. District Court’s decision on proviso 1.108, which prohibits state school districts from using any state funds to implement or enforce a mask mandate.

McMaster also filed an emergency motion Thursday morning, asking the Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to stop the District Court’s injunction pending the appeal.

“I completely disagree with a federal judge temporarily blocking parents from choosing if their child should wear a mask in school. We have already filed a notice of appeal and will take this fight to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary,” McMaster said Wednesday.

United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis suspended the state Tuesday from enforcing a rule passed by the state’s General Assembly that banned school districts from requiring masks in schools.

