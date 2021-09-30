GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson have appealed the U.S. District Court’s decision on proviso 1.108, which prohibits state school districts from using any state funds to implement or enforce a mask mandate.
McMaster also filed an emergency motion Thursday morning, asking the Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to stop the District Court’s injunction pending the appeal.
“I completely disagree with a federal judge temporarily blocking parents from choosing if their child should wear a mask in school. We have already filed a notice of appeal and will take this fight to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary,” McMaster said Wednesday.
United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis suspended the state Tuesday from enforcing a rule passed by the state’s General Assembly that banned school districts from requiring masks in schools.
