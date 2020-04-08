GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Meals on Wheels in Greenville is keeping people full in the middle of a pandemic.
The Upstate organization has been forced to change the way they deliver food to people's front doors. Using 150 volunteers, they still have managed to drop off more than 10,000 meals a week.
"What Meals on Wheels can provide is more than a meal. A lot of our clients are home-bound, or lonely. They’re facing the isolationism so we’re here to help," Catriona Carlisle, executive director of Meals on Wheels, said.
Since COVID-19 struck the nation and Upstate, a lot of people can relate to cabin fever, but imagine if it was your every day.
"The best feeling for me is being able to see that person and realize you’re the only person they’re going to see that day. And so many people we see they don’t see anyone else. Or we might be the only form of contact they have and to know that they’re healthy and we brighten their day is huge," volunteer Erin Miller said.
Volunteers will now have to drive-thru a line in order to pick up their deliveries. Beforehand, they were able to come into the building and organize their distribution. Now, operations are changing with masks and latex gloves being a normal sight.
"The minute they pull up there able to tell us what route they are, we go grab the meals and bring them out and they’re out of here within about five minutes - which is nice," Miller said.
Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday - this crew gets more than 10,000 hot and frozen meals out the community and these volunteers are realizing a valuable lesson during this time.
"We're used to getting out going to dinner with friends, for our clients that’s just not possible, so what we are living right now is what they live every day," Carlisle said.
If you would like to volunteer you can do so by heading to their website.
