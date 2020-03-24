CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) A 'Stay at Home' order has been issued for Mecklenburg County, which includes Charlotte and six other towns, as the entire nation navigates how to control the spread of coronavirus.
The order is set to go into effect March 26 at 8 a.m. through April 16.
County officials ask that residents stay inside their homes as much as possible. However, under the order, residents are permitted to go grocery shopping, pick up medication from the pharmacy, visit health care professionals, get food, etc.
Residents can still enjoy the outdoors, as long as they observe social distancing.
Those who are not listed as essential employees are asked to work from home if possible. Officials say hospital or nursing home visits are restricted except for certain exceptions provided by specific facilities.
Unless essential, travel should be limited as well.
Read the full order below.
