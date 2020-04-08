GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - More than two dozen medical students are helping the elderly community stay home, but doing their grocery shopping for them. They passed out flyers and gathered together to then take the different shopping lists and make the trips so that those who need the help, wouldn't have to make that trip.
University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville students, our future doctors, say that being able to work online right now for their classes has freed up their schedule to start putting their servant hearts to good use.
"Why wouldn’t we want to help right? Our medical school is so true to our creed that we want to be an extra branch for the community," says Samantha Shelhoss.
Samantha is just one of 30 medical students who are helping the elderly community eliminate their trips to the grocery store by going for them.
Samantha says, "I know that if it was me or my grandparents, most of my family is down in Florida and I would want someone to do the service for them and I am happy to do it. It is easy."
They are getting the list from those in need and then making that essential trip, waiting in the line - like here at Trader Joes where they are limiting the amount of people inside to help maintain social distancing. These students want to help keep those who are at risk of catching the coronavirus out of the stores and safe at home.
"As medical students, we are in a position to help and I think that for a lot of us this is our calling and this isn’t the ordinary way that we help people, but it is important and healthier and it is keeping people out of the ICU and I think it is a great way to help," says Samantha Shelhoss.
So while their studies are a little different, they are serving a little bit differently as well.
"This is a very very unusual time. It is a hard time, but we are learning and we are going to learn a lot from this during this time as well, believes Samantha Shelhoss.
They say the list of people using this service is growing but they are happy to meet those needs during such a critical time.
You can reach the organizer of this email: deliverycovid@gmail.com.
