ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Austin Sanders is a nurse. He's trained to take care of the sick and as the Clinical CQI (Continuous Quality Improvement) Manager, he makes sure EMS crews with Medshore Ambulance service in Anderson have what they need to keep themselves and patients safe during the coronavirus outbreak.
“We’re definitely proud of our crew members for doing what they do," he said.
Right now crews have Personal Protective Equipment knowns as PPE like gloves, gowns, and masks.
“We are prepared to utilize our PPE for any type of contagion, whether it be flu, COVID-19," Sanders said.
Crews are also outfitting ambulances with a Biocell protective lining.
Crews are also outfitting ambulances with a Biocell protective lining.
“Very thick plastic polymer that actually goes in and essentially keeps any part of -the rest of the ambulance from becoming contaminated from droplets and airborne," he said.
Once the lining is discarded in a biohazard bag, a sterilization fogger is used to help in the decontamination process.
“One of the big concerns with COVID is the fact that it is aerosolized so it kinda gets in the air and that can cause other particles to get on our equipment- could get in the rest of the back of the truck.”
If crews respond to a suspected coronavirus call they will use the Cleanspace Halo Respirator.
“It actually just kinda fits over the head, the mask goes right over the face and it has essentially a fan if you will on the back," Sanders said."
“It filtrates any particles that can be in the air, it’s reusable, so it can be disinfected and cleaned so we can use it on multiple occasions unlike the N95s.”
Meaning crews are equipped with what they need to fight the virus.
