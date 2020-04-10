GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A member of Brookdale senior living community has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.
A spokesperson provided a statement on the community's response:
"Brookdale’s top priority is the health and safety of our residents, patients, and associates. We can confirm that a member of our Brookdale Greenville community has tested positive for COVID-19.
We have informed residents, their family members, and associates of Brookdale Greenville of this matter. We are diligently monitoring our residents and associates for signs and symptoms, and we continue to work directly with local health officials to help ensure our residents and associates have the appropriate and necessary medical support. We will continue to follow the guidance of the Greenville County Health Department throughout this situation.
Additionally, we have been closely following our established policies and procedures for contagious illnesses and are also closely following the guidance and protocols recommended by the Greenville County Health Department and the CDC. We have detailed protocols and plans in place to respond to this situation, prioritizing the health and wellness of our residents.
Since reports of COVID-19 in the United States were confirmed, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, Brookdale has proactively implemented precautionary measures throughout our communities. Our emergency response teams and experienced operational and clinical teams are working tirelessly to minimize chances for exposure and additional transmission of the virus and we are regularly providing updated information in our online newsroom, www.brookdalenews.com.
We thank our staff, residents and their families for their continued understanding as we work to promote the health and wellbeing of our community members."
