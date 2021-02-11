GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tomorrow, a local activist and local officials from the city of Greenville and the county will participate in a COVID-19 victim memorial.
It will be at the Mt. Pleasant Community Center. There were be 600 chairs set up tomorrow beginning at six pm with a short presentation beforehand.
They hope when this field is full of chairs that it sends of powerful message to the community. But also reminds their loved ones that they haven't been forgotten.
"It’s going to be powerful to see that many chairs just to know that those chairs won’t even cover the amount of live we lost in Greenville County, just the county," Bruce Wilson believes.
The field will be full of chairs representing the hundreds of lives lost due to COVID-19 in Greenville County.
Wilson says, "we know that this has been devastating to our community, our communities, but definitely some black and brown community."
With hesitancy around the vaccine, Bruce Wilson hopes that by having taken the vaccine himself as well as hosting an event like this - that he can urge the primarily black community surrounding this community center to trust our medical professionals about the virus.
Wilson says, "let’s look at it and ask questions about the vaccine, but be willing to take it."
He also hopes that if you have lost a loved one, bring a picture of something you remember them by, place it in a chair for all to see as they come to honor those who died due to this virus.
"We want to have out reach to those families that have lost individuals. Those who have lost people just a year ago came into our families and started destroying families. There are people who are still dealing with this from last year who lost a loved open till now," Wilson says, "show the family that we care about them and we are thinking about them especially with this devastating disease."
Again, the total deaths for Greenville County is 787 according to DHEC's website at 8:30 Thursday.
