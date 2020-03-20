GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Michelin North America is partially shutting down operations in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The announcement Friday says the phased suspension of some manufacturing will begin immediately and should last for at least two weeks. Affected production excludes vital and critical tires for national economic continuity.
Michelin says distribution and logistics activities will continue to support customers using existing inventories, and will monitor conditions and activate contingency plans as needed.
The company says they are also focused on the health and well-being of employees and will help mitigate financial impacts of the temporary partial shutdown.
Michelin vowed to follow all guidelines and directions from health officials and government leaders.
